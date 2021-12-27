Gonzaga women’s basketball program goes on COVID pause

The Gonzaga Bulldogs women’s basketball program will not see the court this week due to COVID protocols within the team.

Details are very limited, but the team announced on Monday that the women will not play San Francisco on Thursday or LMU on Saturday as originally scheduled.

Gonzaga is working with the conference to reschedule the two games and is also rescheduling the jersey ceremony for Courtney Vandersloot, originally scheduled for Thursday.

Although the men’s program went on pause last season, the women were luckily able to avoid major disruptions. Unfortunately, that was not the case for this season.

The Zags are now scheduled to open West Coast Conference play on the road against the Portland Pilots on Thursday, Jan. 6, followed by hosting the Santa Clara Broncos at home on Saturday, Jan. 8.