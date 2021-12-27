 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Little movement in this week’s AP Poll

With a break from basketball for the week, not much changed.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

With many schools taking a break from basketball for the week, there was not a lot of movement in this week’s AP poll. Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, and UCLA held down the No. 1-5 spots, respectively, with Baylor finally securing all of the first-place votes.

That lone hold out came from the bold voter who granted Tommy Lloyd’s previously undefeated Arizona Wildcats a first-place vote. A narrow road loss to Tennessee erased that goodwill, and Arizona dropped from No. 6 to No. 9, providing the slight shaking in the top 10.

The biggest drop came from, unfortunately, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide, who looked fantastic in a win against the Zags and the subsequent one-point victory over the Houston Cougars, have looked anything but since. They’ve been steamrolled by Memphis, posted a six-point win over Jacksonville State, and last week, they lost by one point to Davidson. That was enough for the voters to drop the Crimson Tide from No. 10 to No. 19.

BYU also completely dropped out of the poll after receiving votes for the past few weeks thanks to a loss to Vanderbilt. The San Francisco Dons are still garnering a bit of support.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 8.

AP Poll - Week 8

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Baylor (61) 1,525 1
2 Duke 1,448 2
3 Purdue 1,371 3
4 Gonzaga 1,335 4
5 UCLA 1,296 5
6 Kansas 1,233 7
7 USC 994 8
8 Iowa State 985 9
9 Arizona 973 6
10 Michigan State 901 11
11 Auburn 826 12
12 Houston 801 13
13 Ohio State 787 14
14 Tennessee 729 19
15 Seton Hall 716 15
16 LSU 609 17
17 Texas 567 18
18 Kentucky 459 20
19 Alabama 426 10
20 Colorado State 366 21
21 Providence 315 22
22 Villanova 312 23
23 Xavier 237 18
23 Wisconsin 207 24
25 Texas Tech 121 25
Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

