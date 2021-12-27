Little movement in this week’s AP Poll

With many schools taking a break from basketball for the week, there was not a lot of movement in this week’s AP poll. Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, and UCLA held down the No. 1-5 spots, respectively, with Baylor finally securing all of the first-place votes.

That lone hold out came from the bold voter who granted Tommy Lloyd’s previously undefeated Arizona Wildcats a first-place vote. A narrow road loss to Tennessee erased that goodwill, and Arizona dropped from No. 6 to No. 9, providing the slight shaking in the top 10.

The biggest drop came from, unfortunately, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide, who looked fantastic in a win against the Zags and the subsequent one-point victory over the Houston Cougars, have looked anything but since. They’ve been steamrolled by Memphis, posted a six-point win over Jacksonville State, and last week, they lost by one point to Davidson. That was enough for the voters to drop the Crimson Tide from No. 10 to No. 19.

BYU also completely dropped out of the poll after receiving votes for the past few weeks thanks to a loss to Vanderbilt. The San Francisco Dons are still garnering a bit of support.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 8.