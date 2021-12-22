Weekly Zag Briefing

 clock menu more-arrow no yes

By Keith Ybanez
NCAA Basketball: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga’s women’s basketball team closed out their non-conference schedule on Tuesday night with an emphatic victory over Eastern Washington, while the men went into their Holiday break with a strong showing over Northern Arizona before closing out their own non-conference slate next week against another directional school in Northern Alabama. There’s not much cooking for either team during this time off, but there’s still some content to take in before play resumes.

