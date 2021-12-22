Weekly Zag Briefing

Gonzaga’s women’s basketball team closed out their non-conference schedule on Tuesday night with an emphatic victory over Eastern Washington, while the men went into their Holiday break with a strong showing over Northern Arizona before closing out their own non-conference slate next week against another directional school in Northern Alabama. There’s not much cooking for either team during this time off, but there’s still some content to take in before play resumes.

The always excellent Dana O’Neil wrote up a great profile of Drew Timme, with insight provided by the folks closest to him. Make sure to give it a read if you haven’t already!

Gonzaga moved up a spot to No. 6 in Jeff Borzello’s most recent power rankings. Borzello highlighted Gonzaga’s balance over the last few games thanks to improved three-point shooting.

Matt Norlander has the Zags at #10 and USF at #12 in his latest power rankings over at CBS Sports. It’s not too often that you see those two squads so close together in any type of rankings, but speaks to how good USF has looked this season.

In case you missed it, Mark Few was officially named as an assistant coach on Steve Kerr’s staff for Team USA’s Men’s Basketball team for the next Olympic cycle between 2022-2024. Few will be the only college coach on the staff, and will joined by Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. That’s some pretty good company to be in, and a huge honor for Few.