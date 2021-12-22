Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (12/22)

Happy Holidays everyone, including our Zag alums who have been lighting it up across the globe. The Gonzaga contingent in the NBA has been bitten by the injury bug of late, but there have been plenty of strong performances elsewhere, including the professional returns of David Stockton and Jeremy Pargo.

Domantas Sabonis: Domas had his streak of eight straight double-doubles snapped this week, but still had 16 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists in the final game of the run. He is averaging a double-double in December with over 20 points per game.

Killian Tillie: Tillie scored eight points on the strength of a pair of threes in a win over Sacramento last Friday. He also had two steals in the game. That game was his sixth in a row with points, and has been part of a run of consistent playing time as well.

Kevin Pangos: Pangos has played in each of the Cavaliers’ last two games, scoring two points and collecting two assists and a rebound. He has 11 points and eight assists in 49 total minutes of action this season.

Corey Kispert: Kispert did not play in the Wizards’ last game and is listed as day-to-day with a quad injury. He had six points and two steals in his last game, and has seen at least 19 minutes of action in each of his last four games.

Injury/Absence Report: Brandon Clarke is still listed as day-to-day for Memphis. Hachimura, Suggs, Olynyk, and Collins are still out as well.

David Stockton: Stockton made his return to the G-League and the Memphis Hustle earlier this month, and has been on fire. He has scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games, with a high of 29. He also had 25 and 14 assists in his last game, and is averaging 14.3 points, and 5.6 assists while shooting 44.2% from three in eight contests.

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi has only played one game this week back in the G-League. He had eight points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the game, and is averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.0 rebounds on the season.

Filip Petrusev: Petrusev continued his strong season in the Turkish Basketball Super League with 26 points, six rebounds and a block in a win over the weekend. He has scored in double figures in all but one BSL game this season for Anadolu Efes, who are 11-2 in the league and 8-8 in EuroLeague play.

Nigel Williams-Goss: Williams-Goss also led his team to victory in their last game, scoring 18 points with five boards and four assists. He is averaging 7.8 points and 2.2 assists for Real Madrid, who are second in the EuroLeague and first in the Spanish Liga Endesa with a 26-4 overall record.

Kyle Wiltjer: Wiltjer scored a season high 31 points in Tenerife’s game on Saturday, shooting 8-13 from three and grabbing six rebounds. He is shooting a ludicrous 55.2% from three on the season, and his team is fourth in Liga Endesa at 8-6 (14-10 overall).

Geno Crandall: Geno had another good game for Leicester, scoring 22 points with four rebounds and four assists on 5-9 shooting from three in their win this week. The Riders lead the British Basketball League at 7-0, and Crandall is top five in the league in scoring (18 ppg) and assists (7 apg).

Josh Perkins: Perkins had a double-double (10 points, 10 assists) in Brindisi’s recent win, his first of the season. He also had 16 points and seven assists in the game prior, and is fourth in Serie A with 5.8 apg. Brindisi are 8-9 overall, and fifth in the league at 7-5.

Jeremy Pargo: Pargo has added himself to the Zags’ Italian contingent, recently signing with Serie A squad Napoli. He had 15 points and four assists in his team’s recent win over Trento and Johnathan Williams, and is averaging 9.6 points in his first five games.

Johnathan Williams III: Williams also had 15 points in the Trento-Napoli meeting, also grabbing four rebounds. He is averaging 12 points and 5.8 rebounds on the year, and his team is third in Serie A at 8-4 (9-10 overall).

Austin Daye: Daye had a solid week in Italy as well, hitting a season high with 17 points in his last game, shooting 6-9 from the field. He also had ten points and a pair of rebounds over the weekend. He is scoring 9.9 points per game for Venezia, who have a 9-11 overall record.

Admon Gilder: Gilder went off for 27 points on 12-18 shooting while dishing five assists in his last game, leading Spojnia to a win. He also had a 16 point effort earlier in the week, and is averaging 20.5 points since changing teams. Spojnia are 7-8 in the Polish league this season.