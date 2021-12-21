Zags finish non-conference slate on a high note, defeat Eastern Washington, 76-48

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rebounded exactly how one would want from a loss, using their trademark stifling defense and some solid offense down low to easily push past Eastern Washington in the last non-conference game of the season, 76-48.

The Zags opened pretty cold from long range, but it did not matter because Yvonne Ejim came to ball tonight. Ejim had eight points off a perfect 4-of-4 shooting in the first 10 minutes of play, helping the Zags establish an early and dominant inside presence.

The second quarter was Melody Kempton’s turn. Eastern tried to mount a couple of runs to close the gap, but each time the Zags stood strong and punched back. Kempton was especially active, finishing with six points in the quarter to help the Zags take a 33-24 lead at halftime.

The Zags opened with a 11-0 run in the second half in the first three minutes of the third quarter to put the game away. The Zags clicked and played crisply on both ends of the floor. Kayleigh Truong helped pace the Zags this quarter, scoring seven points in five minutes as the Zags exploded for a 30 point quarter, taking a 64-33 lead after 30 minutes.

After that, it was easy sailing for the Zags as the defense made lifer miserable for the Eagles, holding Eastern Washington to just 32 percent from the floor. Ten Zags scored, led by Melody Kempton’s 13 points.

The Zags will now have a week-plus off before they begin conference play at home against San Francisco on Dec. 30.