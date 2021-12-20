Gonzaga moves up to No. 4 in latest AP Poll

After a strong showing against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Zags swapped places with the UCLA Bruins to become the newest No. 4 team in the country in the latest AP Poll. Baylor, Duke, and Purdue held on to spots No. 1-3 and the Bruins rounded out the top five.

The Arizona Wildcats continued their blistering start to the year, rising to No. 6 and earning Tommy Lloyd’s first first-place vote of his head coaching career. Kansas held strong at No. 7, with USC rising two spots to No. 8, Iowa State continuing their out-of-nowhere season at No. 9, and Alabama dropping to No. 10 following their loss to Memphis.

Elsewhere around the polls, pretty much everyone moved up a spot after the voters decided to severely punish the Villanova Wildcats for their transgressions. Villanova, which only dropped three spots last week after scoring just 36 points against Baylor, dropped 14 spots after posting another loss to a good Creighton squad, ultimately settling at No. 23.

If anything were to tell you why the AP rankings are largely meaningless—that might be the best example.

Texas Tech held strong on to No. 25 for the second week in a row, and the BYU Cougars (8) and San Francisco Dons (6) got a few votes to almost join the party.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 7.