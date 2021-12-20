 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gonzaga moves up to No. 4 in latest AP Poll

A little vote switching goes a long way.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at Texas Tech Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong showing against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Zags swapped places with the UCLA Bruins to become the newest No. 4 team in the country in the latest AP Poll. Baylor, Duke, and Purdue held on to spots No. 1-3 and the Bruins rounded out the top five.

The Arizona Wildcats continued their blistering start to the year, rising to No. 6 and earning Tommy Lloyd’s first first-place vote of his head coaching career. Kansas held strong at No. 7, with USC rising two spots to No. 8, Iowa State continuing their out-of-nowhere season at No. 9, and Alabama dropping to No. 10 following their loss to Memphis.

Elsewhere around the polls, pretty much everyone moved up a spot after the voters decided to severely punish the Villanova Wildcats for their transgressions. Villanova, which only dropped three spots last week after scoring just 36 points against Baylor, dropped 14 spots after posting another loss to a good Creighton squad, ultimately settling at No. 23.

If anything were to tell you why the AP rankings are largely meaningless—that might be the best example.

Texas Tech held strong on to No. 25 for the second week in a row, and the BYU Cougars (8) and San Francisco Dons (6) got a few votes to almost join the party.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 7.

AP Poll - Week 7

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Baylor (60) 1,524 1
2 Duke 1,445 2
3 Purdue 1,360 3
4 Gonzaga 1,313 5
5 UCLA 1,294 4
6 Arizona (1) 1,230 8
7 Kansas 1,210 7
8 USC 937 19
9 Iowa State 926 11
10 Alabama 897 6
11 Michigan State 822 12
12 Auburn 782 13
13 Houston 780 14
14 Ohio State 744 15
15 Seton Hall 693 16
16 Texas 569 17
17 LSU 542 19
18 Xavier 469 22
19 Tennessee 447 18
20 Kentucky 428 21
21 Colorado State 23 328
22 Providence 266 NR
23 Villanova 222 9
24 Wisconsin 182 NR
25 Texas Tech 86 25
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

Next Up In Men's College Basketball

Loading comments...