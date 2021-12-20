Well that non-conference was fun! It isn’t over, of course, as the Zags play host to Northern Arizona tonight and North Alabama next week, but in terms of challenges, it is over.

Basketball always becomes a bit thin during Winter Break and tonight’s game will be the only Gonzaga basketball on the television until Dec. 28.

One interesting tidbit (per Gonzaga) is that the Zags have trailed in Spokane for just four minutes and 23 seconds in 240 minutes played this season. Last season, that mark was 24 minutes and one second in 480 minutes played. So far, the Zags are doing the thing better at home than last season.

One other interesting tidbit, Drew Timme is currently on a zero-game streak of double-digit points after scoring just seven against Texas Tech. Prior to that, Timme had scored double-digit points in 33-straight games, the fourth-longest streak in school history.

Game information

