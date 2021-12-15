Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (12/15)

The pro Zags recap is back, with hardware having been handed out on both sides of the Atlantic. Domantas Sabonis is the most recent player of the week in the Eastern Conference, while Geno Crandall was named British Basketball League player of the month for November.

Domantas Sabonis: Domas’s award winning week featured a pair of 30 point games and a double-double in every game, extending his streak to seven such games. Sabonis had a highlight performance against Corey Kispert and the Wizards during the run, going for 30 points, ten rebounds, six assists and three steals in the win.

Corey Kispert: Speaking of Kispert, he hit double figures in scoring for the second time this season against the Pacers, scoring ten. He also contributed a pair of rebounds and a steal and connected on both of his three point attempts. He is shooting 5-7 from three in the last three games.

Killian Tillie: Tillie set a season high with 12 points in a win over the Rockets last Friday. He shot 3-5 from three in the game with three rebounds and two assists. He is 8-19 (42%) on three pointers in his last five games.

Kevin Pangos: Pangos set a pair of NBA career highs last week. He scored five points in a win over Minnesota on Thursday, and had three assists in a win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

Rui Hachimura: Rui is progressing on his return to the Wizards, traveling and practicing with the team. His return to game action is still TBD.

NBA Injury Report: Brandon Clarke has been sidelined since December 2 with a minor knee injury, but is listed as day-to-day. Jalen Suggs and Kelly Olynyk are still expected to miss a significant amount of time with their respective injuries, while Zach Collins’ return to NBA action is also still up in the air, despite reports he would be activated some time in the next few weeks.

Joel Ayayi: The Ayayi Express has been back and forth between the Wizards and their G-League affiliate lately, but Joel has found time to put together some strong performances for the Capital City Go-Go. He had his third double-double of the season on the 6th, going for 17 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds. It was his third straight game with 17 points scored.

Filip Petrusev: Petrusev posted his second double-double in three games last Friday, scoring 16 points, nabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing five assists in a 57 (!) point win for Anadolu Efes. He is averaging 14.4 points in seven Turkish Super League games this season.

Nigel Williams-Goss: Williams-Goss had nine points and five assists in his most recent game, a win for Real Madrid. He also had 10 points and a pair of assists last Thursday, and is third on the team with 2.1 assists per game.

Geno Crandall: The BBL’s top player in November, Crandall averaged 18 points, nine assists, and four rebounds in the month while shooting over 50% from three for Leicester. He has carried that over into December, totaling 29 points and 15 assists in his last two games.

Josh Perkins: Perkins had 16 points and seven assists earlier today in a win for Brindisi, shooting 6-11 from the field and 3-5 from three. His 5.5 assists per game are fourth best in Serie A.

Kyle Wiltjer: Wiltjer has had back-to-back solid games for Tenerife, with 19 points in his last contest and 13 in the game prior. He is averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting 54% from deep on the season.

Johnathan Williams III: Williams had 10 points and five rebounds in Trento’s recent win on Saturday, and had a 15 point, eight rebound, three assists performance earlier in the week. He is second on the team with six rebounds per game.

Admon Gilder: Gilder is off to a good start for his new team in Poland. He has totaled 39 points in his first two games for Spojnia, including 23 in his debut. He is also shooting 7-13 from three since the transfer.

Ira Brown: Brown recorded his first two double-doubles of the season in his last two games for Osaka in the Japanese B1 League. His most recent effort of 22 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists was also his second 20-point game on the season. The 39 year old veteran is averaging 11.4 points per game on the season.