Weekly Zag Briefing

Considering the Gonzaga Bulldogs are in a bit of a quiet stretch thanks to the cancellation of Sunday’s game against UW, the news this week is pretty light.
- Mark Few will be joining Steve Kerr’s Team USA coaching staff as an assistant coach. He is the only college coach on the roster, but it isn’t his first time with this Team USA rodeo. Few was the head coach of the 2015 Pan American Men’s Basketball Team and an assistant on the 2021 Men’s Select Team.
- It doesn’t sound like we will be seeing Dominick Harris anytime soon, at least according to Mark Few’s injury update.
- CJ Moore at The Athletic had a nice article about former Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd and his success (so far) at Arizona.
- It isn’t much, but No. 18 Class of 2022 recruit and heavy Gonzaga target Anthony Black gave a couple of sentences on his recruiting process.
- Jim Meehan has a great piece on the evolution of Anton Watson’s game this season.
- John Gasaway wrote up a piece on the best college basketball transfers in history, and a few familiar faces show up for Gonzaga.
Loading comments...