Baylor new No. 1 team in college

The Baylor Bears are the new No. 1 team in the country, hoping to avoid the pitfalls of the previous No. 1 teams this season.
After Gonzaga lost, the Duke Blue Devils held the No. 1 spot for effectively 40 minutes, losing to Ohio State in the first game as the No. 1 team of 2022. Duke was replaced by Purdue, who proceeded to do the exact same thing.
Purdue’s loss allowed for Baylor to secure every single first-place vote and take a dominating hold on the top spot. Elsewhere around the top 25, there was quite a bit of movement. Tommy Lloyd brought the Arizona Wildcats into the top 10, landing at No. 8. The Texas Longhorns, a former Gonzaga win, dropped from No. 7 to No. 17 following a loss to Seton Hall.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders, Gonzaga’s upcoming opponent on Saturday, entered the top 25 at No. 25. BYU, who were hanging on by a thread in last week’s poll, dropped out almost completely after losing to Creighton last week. The San Francisco Dons continued their slow march to relevancy, garnering a few more votes (but still needing quite a few more).
Here is the full AP Poll for Week 6.
AP Poll - Week 6
|rank
|team
|points
|previous
|rank
|team
|points
|previous
|1
|Baylor (61)
|1,525
|2
|2
|Duke
|1,429
|3
|3
|Purdue
|1,319
|1
|4
|UCLA
|1,312
|4
|5
|Gonzaga
|1,291
|5
|6
|Alabama
|1,202
|9
|7
|Kansas
|1,181
|8
|8
|Arizona
|1,172
|11
|9
|Villanova
|924
|6
|10
|USC
|810
|16
|11
|Iowa State
|798
|17
|12
|Michigan State
|707
|19
|13
|Auburn
|693
|18
|14
|Houston
|683
|14
|15
|Ohio State
|656
|21
|16
|Seton Hall
|635
|23
|17
|Texas
|583
|7
|18
|Tennessee
|390
|13
|19
|LSU
|376
|25
|20
|Connecticut
|360
|15
|21
|Kentucky
|345
|10
|22
|Xavier
|301
|NR
|23
|Colorado State
|251
|NR
|24
|Arkansas
|241
|12
|25
|Texas Tech
|164
|NR
Loading comments...