Baylor new No. 1 team in college

The Baylor Bears are the new No. 1 team in the country, hoping to avoid the pitfalls of the previous No. 1 teams this season.

After Gonzaga lost, the Duke Blue Devils held the No. 1 spot for effectively 40 minutes, losing to Ohio State in the first game as the No. 1 team of 2022. Duke was replaced by Purdue, who proceeded to do the exact same thing.

Purdue’s loss allowed for Baylor to secure every single first-place vote and take a dominating hold on the top spot. Elsewhere around the top 25, there was quite a bit of movement. Tommy Lloyd brought the Arizona Wildcats into the top 10, landing at No. 8. The Texas Longhorns, a former Gonzaga win, dropped from No. 7 to No. 17 following a loss to Seton Hall.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, Gonzaga’s upcoming opponent on Saturday, entered the top 25 at No. 25. BYU, who were hanging on by a thread in last week’s poll, dropped out almost completely after losing to Creighton last week. The San Francisco Dons continued their slow march to relevancy, garnering a few more votes (but still needing quite a few more).

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 6.