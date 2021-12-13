 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baylor new No. 1 team in college

Can they stay there?

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears are the new No. 1 team in the country, hoping to avoid the pitfalls of the previous No. 1 teams this season.

After Gonzaga lost, the Duke Blue Devils held the No. 1 spot for effectively 40 minutes, losing to Ohio State in the first game as the No. 1 team of 2022. Duke was replaced by Purdue, who proceeded to do the exact same thing.

Purdue’s loss allowed for Baylor to secure every single first-place vote and take a dominating hold on the top spot. Elsewhere around the top 25, there was quite a bit of movement. Tommy Lloyd brought the Arizona Wildcats into the top 10, landing at No. 8. The Texas Longhorns, a former Gonzaga win, dropped from No. 7 to No. 17 following a loss to Seton Hall.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, Gonzaga’s upcoming opponent on Saturday, entered the top 25 at No. 25. BYU, who were hanging on by a thread in last week’s poll, dropped out almost completely after losing to Creighton last week. The San Francisco Dons continued their slow march to relevancy, garnering a few more votes (but still needing quite a few more).

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 6.

AP Poll - Week 6

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Baylor (61) 1,525 2
2 Duke 1,429 3
3 Purdue 1,319 1
4 UCLA 1,312 4
5 Gonzaga 1,291 5
6 Alabama 1,202 9
7 Kansas 1,181 8
8 Arizona 1,172 11
9 Villanova 924 6
10 USC 810 16
11 Iowa State 798 17
12 Michigan State 707 19
13 Auburn 693 18
14 Houston 683 14
15 Ohio State 656 21
16 Seton Hall 635 23
17 Texas 583 7
18 Tennessee 390 13
19 LSU 376 25
20 Connecticut 360 15
21 Kentucky 345 10
22 Xavier 301 NR
23 Colorado State 251 NR
24 Arkansas 241 12
25 Texas Tech 164 NR
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.

