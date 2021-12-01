Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (12/1)

After a brief hiatus last week in favor of the current Zags’ packed schedule, it’s time to look again at our former Bulldogs’ professional exploits. Domantas Sabonis had the biggest game of the last two weeks for Zag alums, recording the first 20 rebound triple-double in Indiana Pacers history. Killian Tillie and Joel Ayayi have been recalled from the G-League, and Corey Kispert hit double figures for the first time in his NBA career.

Domantas Sabonis: Domas’s 16 point, 25 rebound, 10 assist effort on Monday was his first triple double of the season and the 15th of his career. He came close to another 20 rebound game last week, finishing with 23 points and 18 rebounds in a win over the Raptors. He is averaging 17.3 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists per game on the season.

Brandon Clarke: Clarke has seen more playing time of late, and has rewarded the Grizzlies with some solid play. He went for 15 points and six rebounds on 7-8 shooting in his last game, and has scored in double figures in three of his last four. BC is averaging 7.6 points on 61.5% shooting so far.

Jalen Suggs: Suggs was on a hot streak before suffering a fractured thumb on Monday night, scoring at least ten points in seven of his last eight games before the injury. He tied is rookie high of 21 points on November 19, and added four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the game. The Magic have not given a timetable for his return from the injury.

Corey Kispert: Kispert scored a rookie career high 13 points back on November 18. He shot 3-7 from three in that game and had four rebounds in 24 minutes. Kispert has 3.6 points per game in 19 appearances for the Wizards.

Killian Tillie: Tillie was recalled to the Grizzlies and has totaled 12 points and three blocks in his last two games, shooting 5-8 from the field. He is averaging 2.1 points in seven NBA games this season.

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi was also rewarded with a call-up after a strong start in the G-League. He played in two games for the Wizards, recording two assists and a rebound, before being sent back down. The Express has 12 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7 assist per game in the G-League so far.

Kevin Pangos: Pangos has seen sparing playing time of late for the Cavs, but picked up his first career NBA assist in a win over Dallas on Monday.

Filip Petrusev: Petrusev notched his eighth double digit scoring game of the season back on the 19th with 10 points in a EuroLeague win for Anadolu Efes. He is averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on the season.

Nigel Williams-Goss: Nigel has played a pair of games since returning from injury, and had eight rebounds and three assists in his first game back. He ia averaging 6.9 points and 2.3 assists per game.

Josh Perkins: Perkins set a season high with 12 assists, along with nine points and five rebounds, in his last game for Brindisi. He is fifth in Serie A with 6.1 assists per game, and is also contributing 10.9 ppg.

Jonathan Williams III: Williams has led Trento to wins in each of their last two games. He totaled 32 points and 17 rebounds in that stretch, including a 17 point, ten rebound double-double. He is averaging 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds on the season.

Admon Gilder: Gilder became the first ex-Zag to switch teams mid-season, transferring to Polish squad Spojnia. He did so after a scorching start to the season in Finland, where he led the league with 19.6 points per game and pitched in 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Jeremy Jones: Jones has been hot recently, posting at least fifteen points in four of his last five games. He had 15, five rebounds, and a pair of assists in his last game, a win for Nagoya. He is averaging 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds on the season.