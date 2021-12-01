Weekly Zag Briefing

It’s the first of December, which means it is time to get the advent calendars out (if that is your tradition) and begin counting down. For the Zags, hopefully they are getting in some recovery time after they appeared to be running on fumes following a 4-game stretch over 8 days. While Duke may have ascended to the top spot in both the polls and everyone’s Power Rankings, and fairly so, they won’t stay there long after dropping their next game at Ohio State on Tuesday night. I guess both teams really drained the gas tank on Friday, huh?