After a couple of 50 point exhibition wins, the Gonzaga Bulldogs kick off their march to the national championship with a season opening game against the Dixie State Trailblazers.

The Zags have faced Dixie State once in their young Division I basketball playing careers—last season in an 112-67 win. Only three Zags scored in double figures in that game, but by did they ever: Corey Kispert with 25 points, Joel Ayayi with 21 points, and Oumar “We’ll Miss You Forever Baby Shaq” with 17 points (in 12 minutes!!!).

Should we expect the same this year? Considering that Gonzaga’s two exhibition game scores of 115-62 and 112-62 are eerily close to each other, let alone last year’s win over Dixie State, the short answer is yes. The Kennel is sure to be rocking, despite the “cupcake” nature of the first opponent because it is the season opener, after all.

And oh yeah, Texas is coming to town on Saturday.

Game info

Time: 6:00 pm

TV: KHQ/ROOT Sports

Radio Link

Online Stream

Game Line: Gonzaga -40

