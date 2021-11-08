FIB: Hype Train Whistling Dixie State

Can you believe it’s been seven months since Gonzaga last played a game?

Thankfully, that interminable wait is about to end.

Gonzaga will shake off the rust and actually get back on the court Tuesday in a meaningful game, and Free Ira Brown is here to get you prepped for big game … or at least, the game before the big game!

We’ll tell you everything we know about Dixie State (did you know former BYU coach Dave Rose went there?), look at what we expect from Gonzaga and wonder if this game is enough to get us prepped for Texas.

Those stories, plus we engage in a little Overreaction Theater as we look back at the exhibition games (Holmgren is the best play ever! Will our guards ever hit a 3 again?!), look deeper to see if any players are trending down, who is Zagging Up heading into the first official game and Marty gets the score for the Gonzaga women’s exhibition almost exact.

And finally, we finish by looking back at some of the players in Gonzaga’s history who came into a season with some hype and whether they lived up to it. This one was a lot of fun (and had some painful memories).

All that and more on the latest episode of Free Ira Brown, THE Gonzaga Hoops Podcast. Do come prep for the regular season with us, won’t you?

Support the Show at Patreon.com/freeirabrown