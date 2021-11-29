 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke takes over as No. 1 team in latest AP Poll

The Zags fell to No. 3 after the loss.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Continental Tire Challenge-Duke at Gonzaga Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils are the new No. 1 team in college hoops according to AP voters. Their most recent victim, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, fell from No. 1 to No. 3, with Purdue moving up one spot to No. 2.

Gonzaga was always going to drop, the question was how much. Apparently, in the minds of the AP voters, the 20 point demolition of the then No. 2 UCLA Bruins was not enough to offset the three-point loss to the then No. 5 Duke Blue Devils. Congratulations to Purdue, however, on their tough win over the KenPom No. 329 Nebraska Omaha last week.

Elsewhere around the poll, the Baylor Bears rose two spots to No. 4. UCLA, a bit shockingly, only dropped three spots to No. 5 despite suffering one of the worst losses out of anyone in the top 10 (just kidding, that belongs to Kansas).

Good news for the Zags abounds, however. Tommy Lloyd is doing a fantastic job at Arizona, bringing the Wildcats up six spots to No. 11. The BYU Cougars are currently sitting at No. 12, the highest-mark in the Mark Pope era. Alabama, Gonzaga’s opponent on Saturday, fell six spots to No. 16 after their loss to Iona.

San Francisco is on the verge of getting full respect, earning seven points as the team opens on a nice 8-0 start to the season.

Here is the full poll:

AP Poll - Week 4

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Duke (51) 1,513 5
2 Purdue (9) 1,442 3
3 Gonzaga (1) 1428 1
4 Baylor 1,324 6
5 UCLA 1,253 2
6 Villanova 1,147 7
7 Texas 1,115 8
8 Kansas 1,027 4
9 Kentucky 1,002 10
10 Arkansas 960 13
11 Arizona 851 17
12 BYU 791 18
13 Tennessee 730 15
14 Florida 681 23
15 Houston 631 18
16 Alabama 456 10
17 Connecticut 437 22
18 Memphis 435 9
19 Iowa State 403 NR
20 USC 380 24
21 Auburn 325 19
22 Michigan State 295 NR
23 Wisconsin 224 NR
24 Michigan 177 20
25 Seton Hall 151 21
Others receiving votes:Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

