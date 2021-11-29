Duke takes over as No. 1 team in latest AP Poll

The Duke Blue Devils are the new No. 1 team in college hoops according to AP voters. Their most recent victim, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, fell from No. 1 to No. 3, with Purdue moving up one spot to No. 2.

Gonzaga was always going to drop, the question was how much. Apparently, in the minds of the AP voters, the 20 point demolition of the then No. 2 UCLA Bruins was not enough to offset the three-point loss to the then No. 5 Duke Blue Devils. Congratulations to Purdue, however, on their tough win over the KenPom No. 329 Nebraska Omaha last week.

Elsewhere around the poll, the Baylor Bears rose two spots to No. 4. UCLA, a bit shockingly, only dropped three spots to No. 5 despite suffering one of the worst losses out of anyone in the top 10 (just kidding, that belongs to Kansas).

Good news for the Zags abounds, however. Tommy Lloyd is doing a fantastic job at Arizona, bringing the Wildcats up six spots to No. 11. The BYU Cougars are currently sitting at No. 12, the highest-mark in the Mark Pope era. Alabama, Gonzaga’s opponent on Saturday, fell six spots to No. 16 after their loss to Iona.

San Francisco is on the verge of getting full respect, earning seven points as the team opens on a nice 8-0 start to the season.

Here is the full poll: