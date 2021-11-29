The Gonzaga Bulldogs look to rebound from their loss to Duke by hosting the Tarleton State Texans in Spokane on Monday.

The game serves as a warm-up for the Zags next big name opponent when the Alabama Crimson Tide roll into Seattle for a “neutral” matchup on Saturday.

Gonzaga, which began the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, will probably no longer be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after this article is published. Although the Zags absolutely walloped the soon to no longer be No. 2 UCLA Bruins last week, the soon to be higher than No. 5 Duke Blue Devils pulled off the squeaker of the victory on Friday.

Tarleton State will still be a better cupcake than the rest the Zags have faced so far this season. Gonzaga’s non-conference schedule so far has been all or nothing, featuring three sub-300 KenPom teams, three top 15 KenPom teams, Bellarmine, and now, the Titans.

Game information