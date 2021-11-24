Weekly Zag Briefing

So it turns out that Gonzaga is very, very good once again. The rest of the country will be so annoyed. The UCLA apologists have been quick to mention that Cody Riley didn’t play, and the Duke apologists are already laying the groundwork to excuse a potential sideways result on Friday by pointing out that Gonzaga has enjoyed the benefit of getting use to the rims and the floor (yes, that’s right, the treacherous hardwood court) at T-Mobile Arena. What a world we live in. Here are some more credible Gonzaga-related bits from the week: