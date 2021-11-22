Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remained the No. 1 team in the country with the same number of first-place votes. The UCLA Bruins stayed at No. 2, but lost one first-place vote to the new No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers.

The Boilermarkers earned a first-place vote from someone who was rather excited that Purdue beat the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Villanova Wildcats in back-to-back contests over the weekend. (This voter also ranks the Zags as the No. 4 team in the nation.)

Elsewhere around the top 25, there are some exciting news for Gonzaga-tangent basketball. Former Gonzaga coach Tommy Lloyd steered the Arizona Wildcats into the top 25, ranked No. 17 after their win over Michigan. BYU followed suit, landing at No. 18 after they absolutely demolished the previously ranked Oregon Ducks.

Duke also rose up two spots, giving the Zags two top-five opponents this week. Not a bad time to watch basketball.

The other big news: the Michigan Wolverines fell from No. 4 to No. 20. Darn.

Here is the full AP Top 25.