Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the AP Poll

Will they after this week is the big question.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Alcorn State at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remained the No. 1 team in the country with the same number of first-place votes. The UCLA Bruins stayed at No. 2, but lost one first-place vote to the new No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers.

The Boilermarkers earned a first-place vote from someone who was rather excited that Purdue beat the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Villanova Wildcats in back-to-back contests over the weekend. (This voter also ranks the Zags as the No. 4 team in the nation.)

Elsewhere around the top 25, there are some exciting news for Gonzaga-tangent basketball. Former Gonzaga coach Tommy Lloyd steered the Arizona Wildcats into the top 25, ranked No. 17 after their win over Michigan. BYU followed suit, landing at No. 18 after they absolutely demolished the previously ranked Oregon Ducks.

Duke also rose up two spots, giving the Zags two top-five opponents this week. Not a bad time to watch basketball.

The other big news: the Michigan Wolverines fell from No. 4 to No. 20. Darn.

Here is the full AP Top 25.

AP Poll - Week 3

rank team points previous
1 Gonzaga (55) 1,515 1
2 UCLA (5) 1,443 2
3 Purdue (1) 1,391 6
4 Kansas 1,354 3
5 Duke 1,225 7
6 Baylor 1,154 9
7 Villanova 1,090 5
8 Texas 1,083 8
9 Memphis 1,002 11
10 Kentucky 880 13
10 Alabama 880 14
12 Houston 861 15
13 Arkansas 754 16
14 Illinois 624 10
15 Tennessee 558 17
16 St. Bonaventure 517 22
17 Arizona 474 NR
18 BYU 449 NR
19 Auburn 374 21
20 Michigan 367 4
21 Seton Hall 363 NR
22 Connecticut 342 23
23 Florida 294 24
24 USC 138 25
25 Xavier 102 NR
Others receiving votes:Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

