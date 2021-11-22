Feast Week is here! It looks a bit different for the Gonzaga Bulldogs this season as they aren’t playing in the traditional multi-team event like seasons past. We still have three games this week, although tonight, we start the week with the most forgettable.

The Central Michigan Chippewas are coming off a one-point win over Eastern Illinois. They are the third sub-300 KenPom team the Zags will face this season, after Dixie State and Alcorn State. If the rankings hold, the Zags have three more of that level of competition remaining in the season.

Unfortunately, after a spree of lovely 6:00 pm PT start times (for those of us on the west coast), the tables are turning this week to late start times. Make sure to pour yourself that afternoon cup of coffee. It’ll be the standard for this week.

Game information