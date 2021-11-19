The Zags have a rather interesting opponent on the docket for tonight’s game as they take on the Bellarmine Knights.

The Knights, who are only in their second year of D1 basketball, have made quite the name for themselves by presenting an offense that goes entirely against the grain of college basketball, especially for those of us who watch Gonzaga basketball. Bellarmine passes. A lot.

They don’t really dribble the ball. They don’t utilize ball screens. They find their shots by passing the ball. All the time. It worked before moving up to Division I, and it worked a bit last year. In their first season in the ASUN Conference, they finished with a 14-8 record, quite a bit better than what most schools accomplish in their first NCAA year.

This season, they played Purdue close (for a bit), Murray State close (for a bit), and Saint Mary’s close (for a longer bit). Will they be able to do the same against the top-ranked Zags? Tune in to see.

Game information