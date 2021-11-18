FIB: The Mustachioed Texas Massacre

Hey Texas, why the Longhorn?

Is it because of Drew Timme? Bet it’s because of Drew Timme. It’s not unreasonable to be sad after that performance.

But you know who isn’t sad about that Timme performance? Every Gonzaga Bulldog.

Thankfully that includes us here at Free Ira Brown. And in our latest episode we take a long and joyful look at how Timme dominated Texas, how the lads were able to thump the Longhorns without much of an offensive contribution from Chet Homgren, the many contributions of Rasir Bolton and the continued evolution of Anton Watson.

Those stories, plus not sure if you’ve heard, but we play UCLA in a few days. They appear to be pretty OK. We grab the Tyger by the tail (…sorry) and pick the Bruins apart. From Juzang to Johnson to Jaquez (at some point Chris even learns how to pronounce his name), we break them all down.

There’s also a check-in with the Gonzaga women, who won a pair of games and have a massive game of their own next week, matchups with Bellarmine and Central Michigan and we pause to laugh at the Pac-12.

And finally, given Thanksgiving is just a few days away, we take a moment to share some of the things we’re thankful for.

All that and more on the latest episode of Free Ira Brown, THE Gonzaga Hoops Podcast. Do come share in some post-Texas revelry with us, won’t you?