Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (11/17)

The double-double machine that is Domantas Sabonis continued the trend with another strong week, and Joel Ayayi is making a name for himself with a strong start to the G-League season. Overseas, there were a plethora of strong performances from Finland to Japan and a close matchup between former Zags in Italy.

Domantas Sabonis: Domas cranked out three more double-doubles this week, including a 20 point, 19 rebound effort against the Nuggets. He averaged 16.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on the week, and his ten double-doubles are tied for third in the NBA.

Brandon Clarke: Clarke has played under fifteen minutes in two of the Grizzlies’ last four games, but has made the most of his opportunities. He had 12 points and three blocks in a blowout win over the Rockets Monday night, and eight points and two blocks vs. the Suns over the weekend.

Corey Kispert: Kispert reached a new rookie career high of nine points along with four rebounds in a win over the Cavaliers last week. He has been held scoreless in his last two games but has played at least ten minutes in each of the last three.

Kelly Olynyk: Olynyk had 13 points and six rebounds vs. the Rockets last week before going down with a knee injury. It was diagnosed as an MCL sprain and will put him on the sidelines for roughly six weeks.

Kevin Pangos: Pangos did not share the court with either Kispert or Olynyk despite meetings with Washington and Detroit last week. He did, however, score his first career points against the Pistons, doing so fittingly on a three-pointer.

Jalen Suggs: Suggs had been averaging 7.5 points, four rebounds, and three assists on the week before succumbing to a mild ankle injury. He missed the Magic’s last game and is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks.

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi is on fire in his first four G-League games. He followed up a strong first week with by totaling 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 16 assists on 12-13 (!) shooting in his last two games. He notched his first professional double-double with 13 points and 13 boards during that stretch.

Killian Tillie: Tillie is also playing well to start the G-League season, with 11.5 points per game so far. He had 13 points, including shooting 3-5 from three, and six rebounds in his last game.

Filip Petrusev: Petrusev posted a season high 19 points on 9-12 shooting with eight rebounds and a pair of blocks in a Turkish Super League win for Anadolu Efes on Saturday. He is averaging 13.2 points on 76% shooting during TSL play.

Josh Perkins: Perkins led Brindisi to a win in their last game, scoring 16 points on 6-8 shooting with six assists and three steals. He had another solid showing in a matchup with Johnathan Williams and Trento, scoring eight points, dishing seven assists, and grabbing five rebounds in the loss.

Johnathan Williams III: Williams helped Trento defeat Perkins and Brindisi 90-88 over the weekend, posting 12 points, four rebounds, and four steals. He also notched a double-double with 17 points and ten boards in his last game, also a win.

Jeremy Jones: Jones is on a hot streak for Nagoya in the Japanese B2 league. He led the team with 18 points (including five threes), six rebounds, and two assists in their last game, and posted a 13 point, 13 rebound, six assist double-double in the game prior. Nagoya are in first place at 11-2 so far.

Admon Gilder: Gilder is second in the Finnish Korisliiga with 19.3 points per game. He backed up that number with 22 points, five boards, and a pair of steals in his last game, and has scored in double figures in every game he’s played this season.

Austin Daye: Daye has scored in double figures in three straight games, with a season high of 15 in his last game. He averaged 13.6 points per game this week on 63% shooting.