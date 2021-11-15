Nothing changes for the Zags in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are still the No. 1 team in the country that still have exactly 55 voters saying they are the top team, the same as the preseason poll. The UCLA Bruins are still the No. 2 team in the country, however, only six voters said they are the No. 1 team in the country for the second week of college basketball.

Elsewhere around the polls, there was movement in the top 10 thanks to a multitude of top 10 teams scheduling each other to open the season. Villanova dropped one spot to No. 5 following their loss to UCLA. Kentucky fell out of the top 10 after their loss to Duke.

Michigan rose two spots because voters were highly impressed with wins over Buffalo and Prairie View A&M, putting the Wolverines at No. 4.

The Texas Longhorns dropped three spots following their loss to the Zags on Saturday, settling at No. 8.

Here is the full AP Poll for the second week of college hoops.