 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nothing changes for the Zags in latest AP Poll

Still No. 1. Still same number of first-place votes.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Texas at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are still the No. 1 team in the country that still have exactly 55 voters saying they are the top team, the same as the preseason poll. The UCLA Bruins are still the No. 2 team in the country, however, only six voters said they are the No. 1 team in the country for the second week of college basketball.

Elsewhere around the polls, there was movement in the top 10 thanks to a multitude of top 10 teams scheduling each other to open the season. Villanova dropped one spot to No. 5 following their loss to UCLA. Kentucky fell out of the top 10 after their loss to Duke.

Michigan rose two spots because voters were highly impressed with wins over Buffalo and Prairie View A&M, putting the Wolverines at No. 4.

The Texas Longhorns dropped three spots following their loss to the Zags on Saturday, settling at No. 8.

Here is the full AP Poll for the second week of college hoops.

AP Poll - Week 2

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Gonzaga (55) 1,517 1
2 UCLA (6) 1,450 2
3 Kansas 1,400 3
4 Michigan 1,252 6
5 Villanova 1,232 4
6 Purdue 1,223 7
7 Duke 1,143 9
8 Texas 1,058 5
9 Baylor 1,010 8
10 Illinois 920 11
11 Memphis 886 12
12 Oregon 802 13
13 Kentucky 773 10
14 Alabama 743 14
15 Houston 655 15
16 Arkansas 646 16
17 Tennessee 575 18
18 North Carolina 506 19
19 Ohio State 438 17
20 Maryland 306 21
21 Auburn 286 22
22 St. Bonaventure 280 23
23 Connecticut 236 24
24 Florida 141 NR
25 USC 63 NR
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...