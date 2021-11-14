Zags push through rough shooting afternoon in win over Montana

The Gonzaga Bulldogs showcased perseverance this afternoon, heading on the road to Missoula and taking down the Montana Grizzlies behind the Truong twins and Cierra Walker.

It was a rough shooting evening for Gonzaga, who finished just 41 percent from the floor. However, when the buckets were needed to keep the Grizzlies at arms length, they came from the Truong twins. Kaylynne Truong chipped in 15 points off the bench to lead all Zags and Kayleigh Truong added 13.

The Grizzlies took the lead early through the first half, but a quick Gonzaga run erased the deficit and the Zags never looked back. Bree Salenbien punctuated the first half effort with a buzzer-beating three, giving the Zags a 36-28 lead at half.

The Zags frontcourt battered Montana on the offensive glass. Anamaria Virjoghe grabbed four offensive rebounds, finishing with 10 total rebounds. Yvonne Ejim snared six offensive boards as well. In total, the Zags finished with 19 offensive rebounds as a team, leading to 16 second-chance points.

Even though the shots weren’t falling too cleanly, the Zags shot a cool 12-of-15 from the free throw line, earning just enough offense there to keep Montana at bay.

The Zags return home to face Idaho State on Thursday, followed by their biggest game of the year against Stanford.