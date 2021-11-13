The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 5 Texas Longhorns meet up for the biggest matchup in Kennel history, and an early litmus test for two talented teams with a lot of new faces on them.

Texas represents the highest-ranked team to ever appear at home in Spokane, besting the previous record of the No. 6 (!!!) Washington State Cougars in 2007. Gonzaga lost that game by a migraine-inducing score of 51-48.

For Gonzaga, this is the first of many quality games in the non-conference schedule. After tonight’s contest, the Zags will face a few easier opponents before heading down to Las Vegas the week of Thanksgiving with games against UCLA and Duke.

There is quite a bit riding on the line of this game. Gonzaga’s identity, Gonzaga’s pride, but most importantly, Gonzaga’s home winning streak. The Zags currently own the best home winning streak in the nation at 52 games, breaking the previous program record of 50 games over the course of 2003-2007.

Game information