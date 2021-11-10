Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (11/10)

A few guys whose playing time has been few and far between broke out in big ways this week, as Brandon Clarke and Joel Ayayi put together strong performances in extended action. Killian Tillie also finally got going down in the G-League, and Johnathan Williams’ 23 points were the most in a game by a pro Zag this week.

Domantas Sabonis: Sabonis racked up two more double-doubles this week, giving him seven in eleven games so far. He had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals in a win over the Kings, and is averaging 19.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists for the 4-7 Pacers.

Jalen Suggs: Suggs capped off a streak of five straight double digit scoring games with a 12 point, three assist, two block effort vs. the Spurs last week. He has scored in double figures in nine of eleven games, and is averaging 12 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 11 games for the Magic, who are 3-8.

Kelly Olynyk: Olynyk recorded his first double-double of the season in the Pistons’ last game against the Nets with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He also chipped in two assists, a steal and a block in that game, and is averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in nine games for Detroit. The Pistons are 1-8.

Brandon Clarke: Clarke had by far his best game of the season so far in Memphis’s win over the Timberwolves on Monday. He scored a season high 20 points, along with nine rebounds (five offensive) and a block while shooting 8-11 from the field. He is averaging 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds on 54% shooting in seven games for the 6-4 Grizzlies.

20 points & 9 rebounds in 24 minutes of action for @brandonclarke23 last night. pic.twitter.com/p78wq4kRw5 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 9, 2021

Killian Tillie: Tillie played ten minutes in last week’s game vs. the Wizards, but is now down in the G-League. He had 10 points and a pair of rebounds in his first game on Sunday.

Rui Hachimura: Rui has yet to play this season, but is expected to return to the court within the next two weeks. In other news, he released his own Jordan Brand shoe this week, and it looks pretty sick (and expensive):

Check out the Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 8 SE on the way in.♦️ pic.twitter.com/02zgFckTNo — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 9, 2021

Corey Kispert: Kispert tied his season high of five points in a win over the Bucks this week. He also had two points and season highs of four rebounds and three assists vs. the Grizzlies. He is averaging 2.4 points in nine games for the 7-3 Wizards,

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi had a solid first two games for the Capital City Go-Go in the G-League, with 11 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in his first game and 16 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in game two. Both were wins for Washington’s G-League affiliate.

Kevin Pangos: Pangos has returned to the Cavaliers from his paternity leave, but has not seen game time since coming back.

Filip Petrusev: Petrusev had nine points and a rebound in his last game for Anadolu Efes, but has still seen inconsistent playing time overall. He is averaging 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12 games for Efes, who own a 5-2 record in Turkish League play, but are just 2-6 in the EuroLeague.

Geno Crandall: Crandall and Leicester had only one game this week, but Geno put up another solid performance with 15 points, seven assists and four steals. He is top five in the BBL in scoring and assists for the Riders, who are 7-2 on the season.

Johnathan Williams III: Williams has been heating up lately, and had is best outing of the season in Trento’s last game. He went for 23 points on 7-9 shooting with eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, following up a 12 point, seven rebound performance in the game prior. Williams is averaging 11 points and six rebounds for Trento, who are 4-3 in Serie A.

Josh Perkins: Perkins has cooled off scoring wise in Brindisi’s last two games, totaling 11 points. He chipped in nine assists and six rebounds in those games, however, and is top ten in Serie A with 5.1 assists per game. Brindisi is second in the league at 6-1, and will take on Williams and Trento in their next game.

Austin Daye: Daye scored a season high 14 points, along with six rebounds and a pair of blocks in the first of Venezia’s back to back wins this week. He also had 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists in the last game, and is averaging nine points and 2.4 rebounds in league play.

Ryan Woolridge: Woolridge returned from a brief absence with a 17 point effort in Iraklis’s last game. He shot 8-11 from the field and pitched in two steals as well. He is averaging 10 points on 66% shooting in nine games.

Micah Downs: Downs has been a key contributor to Sporting Lisboa’s recent win streak. He had 13 points, six assists, and two rebounds in their last game, and 18 points and three boards in the game prior. He is averaging 11.7 points per game, and Lisboa is 5-1 in the Portuguese LPB.

Jeremy Jones: Jones has also been a catalyst in his team’s recent success. He went for 14 points, six rebounds and two steals in his last game, and had eight points, six rebounds, and three steals in the game prior. He fourth the Japanese B2 league with 1.7 steals per game, and is averaging 10.2 points and six rebounds per game for FE Nagoya, who lead their division at 9-1.

Kyle Wiltjer: Wiltjer scored 16 points on 6-13 shooting with a pair of rebounds and assists in a win for Tenerife, their only game this past week. He is averaging 12.8 points on 55% shooting from three this season for Tenerife, who are 6-3.