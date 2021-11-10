Weekly Zag Briefing

We’re one game into the men’s season and there are certainly areas that need improvement, but also things to be excited about. The hope is that they can rack up the wins while continuing to develop, but it certainly won’t be easy with the target of being the nation’s No. 1 team squarely on their backs.

Don’t forget that the women’s team opens their season on Thursday evening against Montana State, with Lisa Fortier facing many of the same challenges as Mark Few in terms of getting a lot of new faces up to speed.

Here’s what we have on tap for this week’s briefing: