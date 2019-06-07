Report: Greg Foster Jr. is transferring

Rising sophomore Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Greg Foster Jr. is transferring, according to Jeff Goodman.

Gonzaga freshman guard Greg Foster will transfer, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 7, 2019

With Josh Perkins and Geno Crandall taking a lion’s share of the minutes, Foster only saw 4.6 minutes per game last season, playing a total of 129 minutes. As expected for someone seeing limited time, his shooting percentages struggled, and he only shot 28 percent from the floor, averaging under a field goal attempt per game.

Foster was poised for a bigger role this year thanks to the graduations of Crandall and Perkins and the early departure to the NBA of Zach Norvell Jr. However, the coaching staff hasn’t demonstrated a willingness, on the court or off the court in interviews, to hand the keys over to Foster and/or Joel Ayayi.

In fact, Gonzaga has made an aggressive push for USC grad transfer point guard Derryck Thornton. Thornton is a former five-star guard whose college career has taken some time to develop, but he would provide senior leadership in a spot that Gonzaga is sorely lacking. Thornton already visited Gonzaga, perhaps Foster’s departure is the writing on the wall?

Either way, we applaud Foster for the work he put in on the court and during practice as a Gonzaga Bulldog, and wish him all the best in his future going forward.