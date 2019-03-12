The Gonzaga Bulldogs last road block to an automatic bid is the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the WCC Tournament Championship game.

Gonzaga’s aggressive offensive onslaught demolished the Pepperdine Waves in the semifinals, allowing zero opportunity to come up for air. The final score of 100-74 makes it seem like the game was almost closer than it actually was—especially considering Pepperdine drained every final shot in the waning minutes of the game.

For Saint Mary’s, it was a much more difficult affair. San Diego hung neck and neck with the Gaels for the better part of the game, and it was only in the latter stages that the Gaels were able to pull away. Jordan Ford finished with 21 points and Malik Fitts added 19.

The WCC Tournament Championship sees its two most familiar foes, and it is only fitting for the Zags to face Saint Mary’s. For one team, a potential No. 1 overall berth, most definitely a No. 1 seed, is on the line. For the other, actually playing in the NCAA Tournament. Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett says all the right things about how his team deserves to be in the tournament. He is the coach and should say such things. However, the reality of the situation is with a loss to Gonzaga tonight, Saint Mary’s does not make it in.

Gonzaga absolutely handled Saint Mary’s in Spokane and brushed them aside in Moraga as well. How will the Bulldogs do when the Gaels are the snarling raccoon backed into the corner?

Game info