Gonzaga schedules University of Texas at Arlington

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have invited the University of Texas at Arlington Mavericks over for a pre-Christmas dinner, as the non-conference schedule nearly comes to completion.

The UTA Mavericks made it to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship, but fell short of the NCAA autobid. It is a bit tough to predict this squad for next season, however. Eight players from last year’s squad graduated. What is left is going to be what Gonzaga will most likely pulverize in Spokane.

This is the exact game the Zags will need at the time, however. Early December is the delicious claw meat of the entire schedule. The Zags will play at Creighton, at home against Washington, neutral against Tennessee, and at North Carolina between Dec. 1-15. The Bulldogs will need a rest going into conference play, and closing out December against the likes of UTA, North Alabama, and Cal State Bakersfield is exactly what will be needed.

All we can hope for is that UTA plays and wins some good games, as to not be too big of a drag on the RPI.