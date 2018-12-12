NCAA Statistic Leaders in the WCC

It has been over a month since college basketball tipped off and the West Coast Conference has a lot of stars shining bright right now. Check out which players and teams are the statistical leaders per game in the NCAA because the WCC has a handful of them.

NCAA Points Per Game Leaders:

#16 Yoeli Childs, BYU - 23.9 PPG, 33.4 MPG, 11 GP

#21 Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga - 22.2 PPG, 30.7 MPG, 10 GP

#40 Isaiah Pineiro, San Diego - 20.7 32.0 MPG, 10 GP

NCAA Rebounds Per Game Leaders:

#5 Yoeli Childs, BYU - 11.4 RPG, 23.9 MPG, 11 GP

NCAA Assists Per Game Leaders:

#2 Josh Perkins, Gonzaga - 8.4 APG, 2.0 TOPG, 32.8 MPG, 10 GP

#12 Colbey Ross, Pepperdine - 6.8 APG, 4.O TOPG, 33.5 MPG, 10 GP

#19 Frankie Ferrari, San Francisco - 6.6 APG, 1.2 TOPG, 30.2 MPG, 9 GP

NCAA Blocks Per Game Leaders:

#5 Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga - 3.3 BPG, 26.3 MPG, 10 GP

#31 Theo Akwuba, Portland - 2.3 BPG, 24.7 MPG, 10 GP

NCAA Field Goal Percentage Leaders:

#9 Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga - .714 FG%, 7.0 FGM Per Game, 9.8 FGA Per Game, 10 GP

#15 Matt McCarthy, San Francisco - .696 FG%, 5.3 FGM Per Game, 7.7 FGA Per Game, 9 GP

NCAA Free Throw Percentage Leaders:

#6 Lafayette Dorsey, Pacific - .958 FT%, 3.8 FTM Per Game, 4.0 FTA Per Game, 12 GP

#25 Josh McSwiggan, Portland - .909 FT%, 2.7 FTM Per Game, 3.0 FTA Per Game, 11 GP

NCAA Team Scoring Per Game Leaders:

#3 Gonzaga - 94.1 PPG, 10 GP

#22 BYU - 84.6 PPG, 11 GP

NCAA Team Rebounding Per Game Leaders:

#14 San Francisco - 42.9 RPG, 9 GP

#30 Gonzaga - 40.9 RPG, 10 GP

#38 BYU - 40.5 RPG, 11 GP

NCAA Team Assists Per Game Leaders:

#6 Gonzaga - 19.5 APG, 11.1 TOPG, 10 GP

#29 San Diego - 17.2 APG, 11.9 TOPG, 10 GP

#34 BYU - 16.9 APG, 10.1 TOPG, 11 GP

NCAA Team Blocks Per Game Leaders:

#32 Gonzaga - 5.1 BPG, 10 GP

NCAA Team Field Goal Percentage Leaders:

#3 Gonzaga - .523 FG%, 11 GP

#21 Saint Mary’s - .497 FG%, 11 GP

#27 San Francisco - .494 FG%, 9 GP

NCAA Team Free Throw Percentage Leaders:

#13 Loyola Marymount - .779 FT%, 10 GP

#22 Pacific - .767 FT%, 12 GP

#37 Pepperdine - .756 FT%, 10 GP

NCAA Team Three-Point Percentage Leaders:

#33 Saint Mary’s- .391 3P%, 11 GP

*Arden Cravalho is a senior at Gonzaga University... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho